Seashells

Seashells lets you pipe output from command-line programs to the web in real-time, even without installing any new software on your machine. You can use it to monitor long-running processes like experiments that print progress to the console. You can also use Seashells to share output with friends! 

$ echo 'Hello, Seashells!' | nc seashells.io 1337
serving at https://seashells.io/v/{random url}

Client

While you can use netcat for convenience (because it comes preinstalled on most systems), if you use Seashells often, it's highly recommended that you install the seashells client. You can install it by running pip install seashells.

Once you have the client installed, you can pipe output to seashells instead of piping to nc seashells.io 1337. The client gives you additional features, such as showing output on stdout as well as forwarding to Seashells. Run seashells --help for more information about using the client.

Examples

Notes

Acknowledgements

Created by @anishathalye.

Seashells builds on open-source technologies. In particular, Seashells would not have been possible without the excellent xterm.js.